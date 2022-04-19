Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 14,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $65.21. 7,232,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,412,254. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 342,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

