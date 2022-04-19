monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Up 8.6%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.10 and last traded at $145.79. Approximately 6,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 711,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.24.

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Get monday.com alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.83.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,689,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.