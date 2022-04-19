Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $55.90. 23,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.