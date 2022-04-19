Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

