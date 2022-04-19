MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of MGYOY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

MOL Magyar Olaj- Ã©s GÃ¡zipari NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other.

