MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 35.8% in March

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 36,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,131. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.89.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

