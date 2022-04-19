Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and $12,571.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $184.58 or 0.00447226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.05 or 0.07440802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,315.79 or 1.00103328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00049531 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 57,622 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

