Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $114.05 million and $33.22 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.44 or 0.07456250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.48 or 0.99967780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048922 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

