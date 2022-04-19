MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.20.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 26th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

