Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $5.74

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.92. Microvast shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,360 shares trading hands.

MVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 487,043 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $18,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 337,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $11,320,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,330,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

