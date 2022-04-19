Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $5.74

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.92. Microvast shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,360 shares trading hands.
MVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
