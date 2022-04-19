MicroMoney Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $129,075.60 and approximately $162,543.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00106268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

