Metro (MRU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion.

Shares of MRU stock traded up C$0.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$71.80. 30,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. Metro has a twelve month low of C$55.50 and a twelve month high of C$73.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRU. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.18.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

