Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.43. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.