Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 609 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after buying an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.52 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

