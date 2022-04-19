Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,634 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $91.65. 67,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $205.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

