Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after buying an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,897,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Shares of RE stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.73. 2,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,818. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.48.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

