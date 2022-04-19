Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.23. 110,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,881. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

