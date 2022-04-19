Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $516.91. 20,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,665. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $526.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

