Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 11,227 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.19% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

USRT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,178. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

