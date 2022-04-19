Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Down 4.8%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 5,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 145,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

MPNGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meituan from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meituan from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Meituan alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. The company operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. Its business comprises catering, on-demand delivery, car-hailing, bikesharing, hotel and travel booking, movie ticketing, and other entertainment and lifestyle service categories in China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.