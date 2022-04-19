Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 31.6% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $33,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,767,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

