Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

NYSE MKL traded up $5.31 on Tuesday, reaching $1,484.18. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,364.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,294.85. Markel has a 12 month low of $1,155.00 and a 12 month high of $1,513.00.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Markel will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,447,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $158,248,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

