Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 555,954 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $26,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

