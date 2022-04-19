Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,222,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

