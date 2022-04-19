Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

MRO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,456,146. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

