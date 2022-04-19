Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 8,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104. Maiden Holdings North America has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

