Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) were up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 52,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,237,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Magnite by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

