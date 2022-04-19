Maecenas Trading Up 3.3% This Week (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $150,314.38 and $34.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

