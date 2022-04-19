Mackay Shields LLC Sells 772 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

