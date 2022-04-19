Mackay Shields LLC Sells 579 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

NYSE AAP opened at $218.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

