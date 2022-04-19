Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,342 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.66.

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

