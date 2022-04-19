Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,769 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

