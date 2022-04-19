Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Teleflex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.08.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $327.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.