Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

About AES (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.