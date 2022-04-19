Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

