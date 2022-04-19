Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.