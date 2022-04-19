Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $404.98 and last traded at $400.94. Approximately 10,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,523,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.56.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.88.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $144,078,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

