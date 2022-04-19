Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $439.64.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $387.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.88.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

