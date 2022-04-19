LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$3.60 during trading on Tuesday. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

