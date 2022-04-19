Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.11 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$26.70 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.09.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $457.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.53. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

