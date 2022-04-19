LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 34.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 168,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

