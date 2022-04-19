Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 201,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,484,496 shares.The stock last traded at $31.32 and had previously closed at $29.77.
A number of research firms have commented on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
