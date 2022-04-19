Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 201,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,484,496 shares.The stock last traded at $31.32 and had previously closed at $29.77.

A number of research firms have commented on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

