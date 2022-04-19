Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.99

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $868.25 million during the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

