LINK (LN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $759,920.00

LINK (LN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $812.82 million and $759,920.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $136.02 or 0.00327394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.15 or 0.07449921 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,452.61 or 0.99774897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00041818 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

