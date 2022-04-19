Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIMAF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. Linamar has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $69.43.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

