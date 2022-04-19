Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSPD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. 1,023,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

