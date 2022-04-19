Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.12

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

