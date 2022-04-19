Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 988,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 398,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.