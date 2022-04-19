Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.86

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 210976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $627.73 million, a P/E ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

