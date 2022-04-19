Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.06

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.06 and last traded at C$20.90, with a volume of 2238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.76.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91.
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$669.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
